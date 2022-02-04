Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 33,203 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 296.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,203 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 88.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 454,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 213,225 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,748,000 after purchasing an additional 732,438 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,274,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 24,126 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZI opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.42. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 518,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $26,458,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 359,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $26,444,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,065,545 shares of company stock valued at $808,909,798. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.35.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

