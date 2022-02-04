Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 8,320 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,555 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 11,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.50 to $94.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,034,609. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN opened at $84.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $994.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

