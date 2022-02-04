Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73,855 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.15% of Welbilt worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,539,000 after purchasing an additional 244,620 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,398,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,311 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 3,376.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,927,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,817 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,899,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in Welbilt by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,275,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,118,000 after acquiring an additional 692,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $58,301.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $246,157.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 2.27. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Welbilt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

