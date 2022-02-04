Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.33% of Oceaneering International worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of OII stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

