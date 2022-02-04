Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 22,400 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.63% of Calavo Growers worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 22.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 9.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVGW opened at $41.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $738.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.36 and a beta of 0.90. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.48 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

CVGW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

