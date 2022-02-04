Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $804,280,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 10,559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after buying an additional 3,480,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,430,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $134.20 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.64.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.04.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $4,486,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,282 shares of company stock valued at $50,573,993 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

