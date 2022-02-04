Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.17% of Albany International worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Albany International by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIN shares. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $440,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $84.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

