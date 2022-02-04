Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 5.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,818,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 25.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 118.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at $297,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.00.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $645.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $264.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $501.11 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $749.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $784.82.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

