Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.77% of Navigator worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Navigator by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,964 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Navigator by 251.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,459 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Navigator during the second quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Navigator by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $509.19 million, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. Navigator had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

