Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,345 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.36% of i3 Verticals worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 111.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 73.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $722.80 million, a P/E ratio of -67.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.56.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.41 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IIIV. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

In other news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 53,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

