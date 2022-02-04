Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $718,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 121,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.74.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $232.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.01 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

