Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,962 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Option Care Health worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 100.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $474,180. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.72. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.86.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

