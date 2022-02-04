Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 118.2% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 26.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

BSX stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average is $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,348 shares of company stock worth $2,603,258 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

