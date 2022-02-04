Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.10% of ONE Gas worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,857,000 after acquiring an additional 86,693 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,088,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,103,000 after acquiring an additional 61,452 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,745,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,602,000 after acquiring an additional 30,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ONE Gas by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,887,000 after acquiring an additional 27,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ONE Gas by 70.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,941,000 after acquiring an additional 592,366 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGS opened at $78.29 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $81.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.47.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

OGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

