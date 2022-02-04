Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $4.12 Million Stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.31% of Village Super Market worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 748,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Village Super Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. DC Investments Management LLC increased its position in Village Super Market by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 44,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 47,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

VLGEA opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $26.31. The company has a market cap of $324.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.14.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $494.21 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

