Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 44.17% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF during the second quarter worth $505,000.

NYSEARCA LOPP opened at $27.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $31.51.

