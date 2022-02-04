Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.57% of Meridian Bioscience worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after purchasing an additional 480,066 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth $9,190,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 77.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 283,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 123,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 117,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 19.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

VIVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of VIVO opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.75. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

