Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Position in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.35% of Townsquare Media worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. 50.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSQ stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 59.48%. The business had revenue of $111.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

