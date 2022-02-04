Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 2,180 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $137.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.47 and its 200 day moving average is $133.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

