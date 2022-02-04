Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,708 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,891,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,893,300,000 after acquiring an additional 281,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,150,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,079,971,000 after acquiring an additional 517,226 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,524,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,973,000 after acquiring an additional 468,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,260,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,337,000 after acquiring an additional 79,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,960,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,496,000 after acquiring an additional 121,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $152.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.65 and a 12-month high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.