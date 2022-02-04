Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 5,000 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.21% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

