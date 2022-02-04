Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 9,000 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.06% of Element Solutions worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESI. Mizuho assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.46.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

