Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes $4.02 Million Position in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 78,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.18% of State Auto Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

State Auto Financial stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. State Auto Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.12.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. On average, analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

In related news, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 65,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $3,367,260.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Larocco sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $94,307.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,171 shares of company stock worth $12,255,566. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.