Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.12% of Evolent Health worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 11.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 6,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $148,166.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,313 shares of company stock worth $1,723,166 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

EVH stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 2.13. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

