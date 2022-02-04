GameCredits (GAME) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23,676.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. GameCredits has a total market cap of $19.86 million and $23,676.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.41 or 0.00291436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001087 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000614 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,556,087 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.