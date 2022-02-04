GAMEE (GMEE) Market Cap Reaches $20.90 Million

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 37.8% higher against the dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $20.90 million and $823,057.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00051122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,821.16 or 0.07440725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00055709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,875.71 or 0.99896185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00055050 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006938 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,570,165 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

