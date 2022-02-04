GAMEE Price Up 35.2% Over Last Week (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $21.50 million and $856,709.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00052724 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.93 or 0.07267085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00054695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,497.10 or 1.00122960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00053280 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006603 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,570,165 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

