Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) shot up 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.97. 110,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,664,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaotu Techedu presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $507.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

