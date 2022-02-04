Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Stake Lessened by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,942 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Gates Industrial worth $17,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at $42,908,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 41.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,739,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,140 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 5,149.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,038,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,375 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 65.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,546,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 88.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,917,000 after acquiring an additional 688,546 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTES shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

NYSE GTES opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

