Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.47

Shares of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.47 and traded as low as $44.35. Geely Automobile shares last traded at $44.40, with a volume of 17,555 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $61.22.

About Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

