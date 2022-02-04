Gems (GEM) Price Tops $0.0002

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Gems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Gems has a market cap of $248,757.75 and $19,041.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gems has traded up 33% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00042706 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00111333 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

GEM is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official website for Gems is gems.org . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

