General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,206,199 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 868,289 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.08% of General Motors worth $63,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,718,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in General Motors by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,135,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,203,176,000 after purchasing an additional 704,428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 14.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. General Motors has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.91.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

