General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Price Down 3.9%

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) shares dropped 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.80 and last traded at $51.06. Approximately 247,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,012,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.11.

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.91.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 274,798 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,111,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,694,818 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,011,000 after purchasing an additional 219,823 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

