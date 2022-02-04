Generation Income Properties Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

GIPR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.02. 7,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 34.60 and a quick ratio of 34.60. Generation Income Properties has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Generation Income Properties in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Generation Income Properties Inc is an internally managed real estate investment corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in United States. It invests primarily in freestanding, single-tenant commercial retail, office and industrial properties.

