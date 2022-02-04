Genesis Shards Price Tops $0.0921 (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $220,908.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 47.8% higher against the dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for $0.0921 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00049600 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.15 or 0.07223403 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00053578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,496.74 or 1.00003050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00052759 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

