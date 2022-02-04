GenesisX Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $35,762.31 and approximately $9.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GenesisX has traded up 53.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded up 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,305,310 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

