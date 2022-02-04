Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.57

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.57 and traded as low as $0.97. Genocea Biosciences shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 67,562 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNCA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

