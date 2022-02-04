Genpact (G) to Release Earnings on Friday

Genpact (NYSE:G) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect Genpact to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Genpact has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.400-$2.430 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.40-2.43 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Genpact to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. Genpact has a 12 month low of $39.04 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38.

G has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Genpact by 25.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 3,776.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 26.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

