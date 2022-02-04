GeoCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $221.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a market cap of $384,918.92 and $221.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,428.71 or 0.99957960 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00076590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.00293286 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00027809 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012427 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001902 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GEO is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

