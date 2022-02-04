Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 33,985 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,007,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Exelixis worth $84,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Exelixis by 17.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 367.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 157,587 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 47.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $859,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,236 shares of company stock worth $2,337,396. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

