Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,947,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.32% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $91,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,943 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,681,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after acquiring an additional 186,906 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 114,053 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Douglas A. Dachille purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 10,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $149,164.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

