Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 134,429 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 769,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,429 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of Sprout Social worth $93,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $2,051,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,570 shares of company stock worth $15,288,156 in the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

SPT stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.60. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

