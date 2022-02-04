Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 709,967 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,016,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of United States Steel worth $88,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth $656,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in United States Steel by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 788,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,325,000 after purchasing an additional 543,720 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in United States Steel by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 138,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 103,542 shares during the period. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth $6,591,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on X. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

