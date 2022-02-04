Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 75,074 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 870,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,074 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of ManpowerGroup worth $94,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $106.00 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.83 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.