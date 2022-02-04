Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $92,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 216.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,588,000 after purchasing an additional 585,305 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,905,000 after buying an additional 486,938 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $33,927,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after buying an additional 347,966 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNFP stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

PNFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $254,674.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

