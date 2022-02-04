Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,799,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.07% of Hancock Whitney worth $84,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after purchasing an additional 220,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,464,000 after purchasing an additional 216,318 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 385,239 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,516,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,397,000 after purchasing an additional 203,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 538,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,947,000 after acquiring an additional 69,521 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWC opened at $54.04 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.21. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HWC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

