Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,518,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Mattel worth $83,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 35.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth about $522,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 29.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 904,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 207,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $23.31.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

