Geode Capital Management LLC Has $83.72 Million Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,908,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 340,622 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Highwoods Properties worth $83,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $48.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.