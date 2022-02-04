Geode Capital Management LLC Has $83.87 Million Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of LHC Group worth $83,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $787,844,000 after acquiring an additional 302,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,955,000 after acquiring an additional 50,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,016,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHCG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.70.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $121.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.79. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $565.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.