Geode Capital Management LLC Has $83.89 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,783 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of MercadoLibre worth $83,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,887.00.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $999.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 628.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,159.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1,491.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $957.60 and a one year high of $2,006.71.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.